BREAKING NEWS: Crews on scene of Yadkinville wreck

Fire, rescue and EMS crews work on the scene of an accident on State Street in Yadkinville in front of Burger King about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday where a vehicle overturned. Details on the incident will be reported at yadkinripple.com as they become available.


Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple

