Additional security at Yadkinville schools following Florida school shooting

In light of yet another school shooting, local law enforcement is doing what it can to protect children in the area.

“One of our most important duties as a law enforcement officer is to keep our students as safe as possible,” said Yadkinville Police Chief Tim Parks. “We have officers that are assigned to routinely patrol Yadkinville Elementary and the Success Academy. We stay in contact with school staff and work together to solve issues that arise, just recently we put extra officers at each school after the tragic shooting in Florida.”

“We can never guarantee complete safety but we will continue to work with school officials and other agencies to make our schools as secure as possible,” Parks added.

More coming next week on school safety procedures in Yadkin County at yadkinripple.com.

http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_breaking-news-2.jpg