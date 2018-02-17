Yadkin County United Fund to begin funding process for 2019

Yadkin County United Fund Executive Director Tom Kilby has announced that the Yadkin United Fund will begin the funding process for 2019 partnering agencies.

There will be a partner agencies meeting regarding the application for funding process on March 1 at the Senior Center in Yadkinville at 1 p.m. The funding applications are due March 30 by 5 p.m. at the Yadkin County Untied Fund Office located at 205 S. Jackson St. in Yadkinville. The allocation request presentations will be on May 15 at Surry Community College campus in Yadkinville at 6 p.m.

For more information, Tom Kilby may be contacted at the Yadkin County United Fund Office, 336-679-4462, or by emailing ycunitedfund@yadtel.net.