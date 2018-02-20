Collision causes vehicle to overturn

Officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Beroth Drive and South State Street (U.S. 601) in Yadkinville.

Yadkinville Police Officer McKnight, who was on the scene of the crash, said Valerie Nugent was driving a Ford minivan that pulled out of Beroth Drive and struck a southbound vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Nancy Milholand was driving the Honda HRV that was overturned in that crash. She was transported to the hospital.

Nugent was charged with unsafe movement.