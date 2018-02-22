Love is no trivial pursuit

In the age of the internet, there are a multitude of ways to find love. Dating sites abound from ones for specific age groups to certain religious beliefs, but that’s not how a local man from Yadkinville found the love of his life.

Cody Evans, a Forbush High School graduate, was serving in the Marines stationed in California when he started playing an online gaming app called Trivia Crack. Little did he know that playing a trivia game would connect him with his future wife.

Amy Michalski, of Chicago, first saw a picture of Evans on Facebook in a photo with a friend of her brother, who is also a Marine. The two connected on the social media platform but hadn’t spoken until Michalski challenged Evans to a battle of knowledge on the game Trivia Crack.

“I didn’t think I was going to find my husband through Facebook or a game,” Michalski said with a laugh. But that’s just what did happen.

The two began chatting through the game platform in 2015 and immediately made a connection.

“He asked me what I wanted since I won and I said his number,” Michalski said. The two chatted into the wee hours of the morning, and two months later, they decided to meet in person.

“He flew me out to California and we met in the San Diego Airport,” she explained.

Over the next seven months, the two continued to talk and visit a few more times. Michalski was preparing to go to graduate school for speech language pathology. As fate would have it, the school she was accepted to was in California, only an hour away from where Evans was stationed.

“That was another thing that really gravitated me toward him, because it just seemed like it was meant to be, as cheesy as that sounds,” Michalski said.

The two moved in together, and then on Dec. 6 of last year Evans proposed. The couple now resides in Rural Hall and has planned a wedding for Oct. 19, 2019.

Maximo Cavazzani, the CEO and founder of Etermax, the company that developed Trivia Crack, said he was thrilled when he heard the story of how Trivia Crack brought together this couple.

“It’s always rewarding to see that our game encourages knowledge sharing and sparks curiosity among our users: our hearts melted when we heard about Amy and Cody! We’re delighted to know that our app can play Cupid and match two soulmates. We’re very honored to be part of this beautiful love story and wish them the best for the future,” Cavazaani said.

Both Michalski and Evans said they never would have imagined meeting their future spouse in such an unusual manner. Though social media is what initially lead to their meeting, Michalski said they both put in work to connect on a deeper level.

“Yes, we met on a social media platform, but at the same time, we really built up our connection and our relationship before ever meeting in person,” she said.

Connecting with others through social media can lead to more than just meeting a spouse, Michalski said. Though Evans is from North Carolina and has many friends in the area, Michalski said she wanted to create her own social circle once they moved to North Carolina and she is using an app to meet new friends in the area.

“I really think that it definitely has changed the ways people can connect with each other,” she said.

The couple still plays Trivia Crack from time to time, but they don’t challenge one another any more. They prefer to spend their time out exploring in the area rather than sitting on the couch playing on their phones.

Michalski now works as a speech pathologist in a skilled nursing facility specializing in swallowing disorders. Evans, who joined the Marines in 2010 and served in Afghanistan in 2014, now works in loss prevention while he is completing his degree. He plans to go into law enforcement.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Amy Michalski and Cody Evans during their first meeting. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_09CB59BA-690C-4D60-84C7-4D618E849BC7-formatted.jpeg Amy Michalski and Cody Evans during their first meeting. Submitted photos Cody Evans proposes to girlfriend Amy Michalski on Dec. 6, 2017, after meeting in 2015 on the app Trivia Crack. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_19F67717-19E1-4E42-88A7-9FEEA5E3FBEB-formatted.jpeg Cody Evans proposes to girlfriend Amy Michalski on Dec. 6, 2017, after meeting in 2015 on the app Trivia Crack. Submitted photos