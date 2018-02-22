Life is sweet at Yadkinville Elementary

This month students at Yadkinville Elementary School are learning all about the state vegetable — the sweet potato.

“It’s National Sweet Potato month and we are just trying everything sweet potato this month,” said Cafeteria Manager Debbie Haynes.

Around the cafeteria are signs with facts about sweet potatoes. Haynes also has taught the children a little song about digging up the sweet potatoes. Prekindergarten students gave a command performance of their sweet potato song to The Yadkin Ripple on Monday.

Students in each grade also have colored pictures of sweet potatoes which are hung all around the cafeteria. Some of the different themes were sweet potatoes in disguise and sweet potatoes exercising.

Haynes said School Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin will be coming to the school later in the month to judge the artwork and choose a winner. Cafeteria staff, teachers and even the maintenance personnel also have participated in coloring sweet potato art work.

Haynes said the school cafeteria has been featuring different sweet potato recipes including baked sweet potatoes, sweet potato souffle and sweet potato fries.

“The little kids are coming in and asking for the sweet potatoes so that is good. They’re good for you,” Haynes said.

The school also is competing in a statewide contest for their promotion of the state vegetable. The winning school will receive $250.

Videos of the prekindergarten students singing the sweet potato song can be found on The Yadkin Ripple website and its YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H7efUPKWfg and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNRNYQd9fm0.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Nadine Moncus puts a tray of sweet potatoes in the oven at Yadkinville Elementary School. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0489-formatted.jpg Nadine Moncus puts a tray of sweet potatoes in the oven at Yadkinville Elementary School. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Prekindergarten students at Yadkinville Elementary celebrate National Sweet Potato Month. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0478-formatted.jpg Prekindergarten students at Yadkinville Elementary celebrate National Sweet Potato Month. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Prekindergarten students at Yadkinville Elementary are all smiles for sweet potatoes. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0484-formatted.jpg Prekindergarten students at Yadkinville Elementary are all smiles for sweet potatoes. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The cafeteria staff at Yadkinville Elementary School are cooking up sweet potatoes galore this month in honor of the state vegetable. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0494-formatted.jpg The cafeteria staff at Yadkinville Elementary School are cooking up sweet potatoes galore this month in honor of the state vegetable. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Sweet potato artwork by Yadkinville Elementary School students decorates the walls of the school cafeteria. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0462-formatted.jpg Sweet potato artwork by Yadkinville Elementary School students decorates the walls of the school cafeteria. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Prekindergarten students at Yadkinville Elementary School enjoy a morning snack and admire the sweet potato artwork covering the cafeteria walls. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0463-formatted.jpg Prekindergarten students at Yadkinville Elementary School enjoy a morning snack and admire the sweet potato artwork covering the cafeteria walls. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple School cafeteria staff gets in on the fun of color sweet potatoes in honor of National Sweet Potato Month. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0465-formatted.jpg School cafeteria staff gets in on the fun of color sweet potatoes in honor of National Sweet Potato Month. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Sweet potatoes in disguise, artwork done by students at Yadkinville Elementary School. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_0466-formatted.jpg Sweet potatoes in disguise, artwork done by students at Yadkinville Elementary School. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple

School celebrates sweet potato month

By Kitsey Burns Harrison kburns@yadkinripple.com