Hall to kick off veterans information platform project

RALEIGH — Larry Hall, secretary of the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), along with other veteran service stakeholders held a kick-off meeting on Thursday for the new Veterans Information Platform Project (VIPP).

The project, which is a secure information sharing program, will facilitate collaboration among veteran service state agencies. VIPP will streamline the process of applying for jobs and other services for veterans and their families.

The project is aligned with Governor Roy Cooper’s goals and priorities to develop North Carolina’s workforce through his signature NC Job Ready program. The primary focus of NC Job Ready is to ensure that more North Carolinians are ready for current and future jobs.

VIPP is one initiative of DMVA designed to achieve that goal. VIPP was developed in partnership with the NC Government Data Analytics Center (GDAC), the NC Department of Information Technology (DIT) and the Statistical Analysis System (SAS).

This effort is one of many currently underway by the DMVA and other veteran service partners to increase job opportunities, improve customer service and bring benefit awareness to veterans and their families.

To learn more about VIPP or any other DMVA initiative, contact the Director of Communications Angella Dunston at angella.dunston@milvets.nc.gov or 984-204-8336.