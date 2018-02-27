Winery owner requests approval of Brunch Bill

Neil Shore, owner of Sanders Ridge Winery, spoke during the public comments portion of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 19 requesting that the board consider approving the so-called Brunch Bill. The bill, which allows for alcohol sales beginning at 10 a.m. rather than noon on Sundays, was signed into state law last summer, but towns and counties must individually approve the bill before it goes into effect for any given region.

The town of Boonville approved the bill on Nov. 7, 2017, following requests from several business owners. Sanders Ridge Winery is outside the town limit of Boonville, and therefore the bill would need to be approved by the county. Shore told the commissioners that they have a good brunch on Sundays at the winery’s on-site restaurant, Jasper’s Southern Farmstead, and would appreciate being able to serve wine to customers who are coming to enjoy a meal prior to noon.

Boonville is the only town in Yadkin County to pass the new Brunch Bill as yet.

Jay Singh, owner of 3Brothers in Boonville, asked the board to consider passing the Brunch Bill to help with sales. Mike Johnson, owner of Mid-Town Gas n Grill, also contacted the town board to let it know of his support of the bill.

The town of East Bend plans to vote on the bill at its March meeting.

The Yadkinville town board discussed the bill in August of 2017, but decided to table the matter until a business expresses interest in having it passed.

The Jonesville Town Council has yet to discuss the Brunch Bill.

The county commissioners did not respond to Shore’s comments, as they have a policy that they typically don’t respond to those during the meetings.

In other business at the county commissioners meeting, the board adopted a resolution declaring March Abandoned Cemeteries Awareness Month. The resolution states that the abandoned cemeteries of Yadkin County constitute a valuable part of the county’s cultural heritage and should be preserved and documented. The Yadkin County Historical Society works to locate these abandoned cemeteries and encourages property owners to record any abandoned cemeteries on the deeds of their properties.

A contract with Don Adams Grading Contract for Watershed Structure Services at watersheds 19, 21, 28 and the Hood Chamberlain Dam also was approved at the meeting.

The county operates and maintains 15 flood control structures, which provide protection to landowners downstream by decreasing the amount of damage caused by flooding. Fourteen of these were built in the 1960s and 1970s and are in need of repair, according to county staff.

The Soil and Water District has been attempting to secure grant funds to remodel the watersheds, but those have not yet been obtained. In the meantime, several are in need of immediate repairs. The approved contract is intended to allow for time to pursue funding for a complete repair.

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners also is working on its 2018-19 fiscal year budget. County Manager Lisa Hughes said the commissioners recently completed a 50-question survey about county services and funding in order to determine a consensus on their top priorities for the county during the upcoming fiscal year.

Hughes said the two main goals for the new budget are to plan expenditures based upon known revenues, not based upon requests, and to add performance measures from each department.

If approved by the Yadkin County commissioners, guests having Sunday brunch at Jasper’s Southern Farmhouse restaurant at Sanders Ridge Winery could order a glass of wine prior to noon. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_4173-formatted.jpg If approved by the Yadkin County commissioners, guests having Sunday brunch at Jasper’s Southern Farmhouse restaurant at Sanders Ridge Winery could order a glass of wine prior to noon. Photo courtesy of Sanders Ridge Winery