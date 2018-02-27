Boonville police chief announces retirement

BOONVILLE — Boonville Police Chief Farron Jester has announced his retirement. Jester has worked in law enforcement in Yadkin County for 30 years and served the town of Boonville since 2015.

The town has posted on its website that it is seeking a candidate to fill the role of town police chief. According to the job posting, the town is seeing an individual who will perform complex professional work consisting of planning, organizing and directing the overall operation of the police department.

Duties will involve establishing departmental policies and procedures, overseeing the department’s budget, recruitment, selection, career development, and training of personnel for a department of five full-time and six part-time officers.

A bachelor’s degree in law enforcement or a related field is preferred as well as five years of recent, continuous, responsible municipal police service experience as a full-time police officer to include, one to two years’ experience in a managerial position with a police agency of comparable size of Boonville in terms of the scope of activity or an equivalent combination of training and experience.

The applicant must be a certified state of North Carolina law enforcement officer. Those seeing to apply are asked to submit letter of interest with resume to the town clerk. The position will remain open until filled.

Boonville Police Chief Farron Jester goes over the rules of safe bicycle riding with prekindergarten and kindergarten students at Boonville Elementary School after they were fitted for new bike helmets at an event in 2017. Jester announced his retirement from the department. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_bike-helmets-2.jpg Boonville Police Chief Farron Jester goes over the rules of safe bicycle riding with prekindergarten and kindergarten students at Boonville Elementary School after they were fitted for new bike helmets at an event in 2017. Jester announced his retirement from the department. File photo