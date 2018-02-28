Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Boonville

BOONVILLE — In the evening or overnight hours an unknown suspect or suspects entered multiple vehicles in Boonville. Police Chief Farron Jester said that primarily unlocked vehicles were targeted. Jester said the first call came in Wednesday morning around 5 a.m. and at 7 a.m. multiple calls began coming in regarding break-ins in the area.

Farron said vehicles all around town were targeted from just outside the city limit on NC 67 East to Wallace Ave., Williams Street, Baptist Church Road and Meadowview Drive.

“We got hit pretty hard,” Jester said. A rock was used to break into one of the vehicles and a purse was stolen, but most of the vehicles were unlocked.

Jester said that despite the widespread nature of the spree, there was minimal damage and very little stolen. He reported that one victim said that cash and medication in the vehicle was left untouched. Most of the items stolen were drivers licenses and social security cards.

Though no suspect or suspects have yet been identified, Jester speculated that the nature of the crime was for the purpose of identify theft based on the fact that personal information was what was taken.

In a small rural community it’s not unusual for residents to leave doors unlocked, Jester warned area residents, however, to lock up their vehicles and homes. He also said to leave important personal documents and identification cards inside in a secure location, not in vehicles. Jester also asked residents to take notice of any unusual vehicles or foot traffic in their neighborhoods and to report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement.

