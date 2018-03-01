YCM Empty Bowls event scheduled for March 6

Yadkin Christian Ministries will host its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yadkinville United Methodist Church. The event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and goes to help support its mission of providing food and other necessities for those in need.

Tickets are $25 and include a handmade pottery bowl and lunch. A silent auction will also take place including items such as paintings, gift certificates, a handmade basket, baby’s blanket, specialty cakes and more. A full-size quilt by Shirley Murphy of Boonville featuring a red, white and blue theme will also be given way in a raffle.

Lanie Pope, meteorologist from WXII 12 will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies.

For more information visit www.y-c-m.org.

Guests at the Empty Bowls fundraiser for Yadkin Christian Ministries choose from a selection of handmade pottery bowls.