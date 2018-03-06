Posted on by

Boonville police chief rescinds retirement decision


Staff Report

BOONVILLE — After announcing his retirement, Boonville Police Chief Farron Jester has agreed to remain in his post.

The town of Boonville recently posted on its website announcing the retirement of Jester and job application details for the position.

Boonville Mayor Rusty Hunter said a meeting took place on Wednesday during which town board members asked Jester to remain on in his role as police chief. Jester agreed and will hold off on retirement now, remaining in his role as police chief.

Jester took the position three years ago and has worked in law enforcement in Yadkin County for 30 years.

