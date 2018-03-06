Breast cancer educational event scheduled for March 28

BOONVILLE — A Pink4Lunch event is scheduled for March 28 at the Boonville Public Library regarding the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

“Pink4Lunch is designed to educate women and men about the importance of breast health and early detection,”explained Brittany Garrett, outreach coordinator for Susan G. Komen of Northwest NC. “Too many individuals are being diagnosed with breast cancer when it is too late, so it is our job to ensure that everyone is aware of the resources available in their community to guarantee they are receiving the correct screening.”

The meeting is scheduled for noon and includes lunch. Organizers said the event is designed to address the high breast cancer mortality rate in the area.

To register for the event, contact the Boonville Public Library at 336-367-7737.

Image courtesy of Susan G. Komen of Northwest NC