Local man to appear on HISTORY channel show

HUNTSVILLE — On Thursday at 10 p.m., local Michael Vance will appear on the HISTORY channel show, “Truck Night in America.” Vance will compete against four other trucks and their drivers to win $10,000 in prize money and the title of “Truck Night Champion.”

During the episode, Vance, who is from Huntsville, will work with an expert coach on his customized truck and go head-to-head in three challenges, each testing a different vehicle attribute: speed, strength and handling. Between each challenge, the competitors demonstrate their craftsmanship by re-engineering their trucks for the next round.

The last two finalists standing then take on a three-mile, truck-killing obstacle course known as “The Green Hell,” which challenges trucks and drivers to fly off jumps, climb a mountain of crushed cars, and tear through a snake-infested swamp.

Michael Vance with his expert coach, Rob Bender Park. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_TN106_13_PROG202247-formatted.jpeg Michael Vance with his expert coach, Rob Bender Park. Photo courtesy of A+E Networks