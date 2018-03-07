Rotary club donates books, reads to children

Each year, in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, members of the Yadkinville Rotary Club visit the Yadkin County Public Library to read to area children. Classics such as “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Cat in the Hat” were read to students from Yadkinville Elementary School as well as new books the Rotary Club helped purchase for the library.

The Yadkinville Rotary Club provided a $1,500 grant to the Yadkinville Library this year in what has become an annual tradition, said Rotarian Linda King.

“The money goes specifically to juvenile books for young readers. The library was able to purchase 245 books this year with that grant money,” King said.

While the stories of Seuss are often silly, whimsical and full of made-up words, it sets children on a path to literacy that can affect the rest of their life. Literacy is just one of the areas in which Rotary Club members seek to improve the lives of those in the community.

“Rotary International and the Yadkinville Rotary Club are dedicated to improving literacy among our young people,” said King. “Literacy is so important because, if one is not literate, cannot read or comprehend what they are reading, it will impact their entire life. It will be impossible for them to succeed in this very competitive world. The library does a wonderful job of choosing exciting and fun books for the children.

“The members of the Yadkinville Rotary Club then participate in a program called ‘Read Across America’ which takes place in conjunction with Dr. Seuss’s birthday,” King continued. “Various grades of elementary school students come to the library and Rotarians read some of the new books to them as well as some old favorite Doctor Seuss books. It is always rewarding to see the children get excited about the books and want to come back to check more of them out.”

As each class arrived to the library for the event last Friday, Branch Librarian Christy Ellington greeted them and encouraged them to return to the library to check out more of the new selections on the shelves thanks to the Yadkinville Rotary Club.

Rotarian Tommy Jester reads to students from Yadkinville Elementary School as part of the Read Across America celebration of famed children's author Dr. Seuss. Rotarian Dan Pavlansky reads the classic Seuss tale "Green Eggs and Ham" to prekindergarten students from Yadkinville Elementary School.