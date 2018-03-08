Boonville students to perform in ‘Peter Pan’

BOONVILLE — The classic tale of Peter Pan will be brought to life on stage by students at Boonville Elementary School this month. Boonville Elementary School will present “Disney’s Peter Pan Jr.” March 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 3 p.m. in the school multi-purpose room.

The cast is a select group of fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students who auditioned for the play late in November 2017. The students have been rehearsals after school every day since Nov. 28.

Boonville Elementary School has a long history of presenting musicals, having had performances since 2008. Disney musicals have been favorites of student actors in the last few years. Mulan, Aladdin and Shrek are just a few of the Disney Jr. plays the children have staged in the last several years.

The theater production at the school is so popular that even alumni students return to assist. Boonville Elementary alumnus Lincoln Funderburk returned this year to serve as choreographer for this year’s play.

Teachers Larissa Brown, Ginger Holt and Hannah Neal are directing the show and have said the show is sure to live up to the expectations of past productions.

“The students have worked hard and it will be an entertaining, exciting, and beautiful show,” Holt said.

Holt said they wanted to offer a special thanks to Jerry Crook, Robert Moxley, Garrett Moxley and Dennis Shaw for set and prop construction and set-up, and to parents who have helped as well. Marissa Brooks designed the set, and Marcia and Emily Shaw also have assisted with the set. Lisa Wood assisted with costume alterations.

Tickets may be purchased from any cast member or at the door on the evening and/or day of the show.

