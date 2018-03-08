Willingham Theater presents ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

The Willingham Theater presents the stage adaptation of Dave Barry’s and Ridley Pearson’s whimsical novel, “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

Three orphan boys, one with no name, and the headstrong Molly clash fates with the villainous pirate, Black Stache, and a dozen others aboard two sea-swept ships bound for the remote kingdom of Rundoon. Join them all in their swashbuckling race for the Queen’s treasure and in one nameless orphan’s quest for a name, and a world, to call his own. Watch a small group of actors bring two seafaring vessels — and the sea itself — to life on the intimate Willingham Theater stage.

The play is directed by Jessie Grant, director of Community Outreach and Performing Arts Education at the Yadkin Arts Council. Starring in the production are Steele Howell, Carlie Taylor, Zack Freeman, Sam Trivette, Jax Barham, Hunter Osborne, Nick Weisner, Will Hemric, Lincoln Funderburk, Matthew Lowe, Jacob Kepley, Nancy Onsrud, Zola Sheek, Dylan Longworth, Brady Miller and Graham Clayton.

This swashbuckling show will take place on March 16 and March 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15 per person, with group rates available for groups of more than 20.

For more information, contact the box office at 336-679-2941 or info@yadkinarts.org. Tickets can be purchased online, in person, or by phone; visit the Yadkin Arts Council at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville; or online at www.yadkinarts.org.