New building on Yadkin SCC campus to open in July

The G. Allen Mebane IV Industrial Training Center, the newest addition to the Yadkin County campus of Surry Community College, is slated for completion in July and students will be able to register this month for programs that will be offered in the new facility.

The facility is named for the founder of UNIFI, Inc. and with new courses that will be taught there, local students will, for the first time in Yadkin County, be able to pursue a technical certification in their home county.

SCC students can begin registering for summer/fall classes on March 27 and new students can do so starting April 3. Programs available at the Yadkin campus will include mechatronics, Associate in Arts (college transfer), truck driver training, nurse aide and new to the Yadkin Center, machining, welding and electrical.

An initial Golden LEAF Grant of $200,000 is supporting the construction of the new 12,450-square-foot industrial training space at the Yadkin Center campus. The facility will house advanced manufacturing programs including computer-integrated machining, mechatronics engineering, electrical systems technology, and welding along with truck driver training. The facility will include three technical training laboratories and four classrooms with flexibility to accommodate changing workforce needs.

A second Golden LEAF Grant of $800,000 will be used to purchase advanced manufacturing program equipment for each of the industrial training programs. The college also will build a certified Professional Truck Driver Institute driving range on the Yadkin Center campus as a part of the complex.

Surry Community College hopes to attract Yadkin County high school juniors and seniors to technical careers through the North Carolina Career & College Promise program, which provides technical career courses tuition-free, allowing students to receive a technical credential in addition to a high school diploma. Through this program, students will have opportunities for enhanced work-based learning with Yadkin County business and industry, building a workforce pathway.

A number of companies and businesses have announced expansions which will require employees trained in the skills to be taught at the center. The Yadkin Center location along the Interstate 77/U.S. 421 corridor has potential to attract students from an extended region in Yadkin and Surry counties.

Surry Community College has reallocated existing space so that business and industry training could begin prior to the completion of the facility. Mechatronics began in a temporary lab with 29 students in August 2016, and machining began in January 2017 with 20 students. Industrial training, also called the advanced manufacturing curriculum, continued summer and fall semesters of 2017. The college recently placed a full-time industrial trainer/instructor, a veteran of North Carolina industry, at the Yadkin Center to address immediate training needs.

Training numbers have exceeded projections with 36 curriculum students enrolled from May 2017 to August 2017. Industry-based students enrolled during the same time period was 309. From Oct. 1, 2015 to April 30, 2017, 620 persons were served by Yadkin County based projects.

For more on programs at SCC and the Yadkin Center, visit www.surry.edu.

Construction of the G. Allen Mebane IV Industrial Training Center at the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College in Yadkinville is expected to be completed this summer and students can begin registering for courses this month. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_0653-formatted.jpg Construction of the G. Allen Mebane IV Industrial Training Center at the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College in Yadkinville is expected to be completed this summer and students can begin registering for courses this month. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple