Suspect charged with murder in weekend stabbing in East Bend

EAST BEND — A suspect has been charged with murder following a domestic situation during which two individuals were stabbed Saturday in East Bend.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at a domestic assault in progress on Union Hill Road at about 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found three individuals at the residence, two with stab wounds. One individual was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while a second individual was pronounced dead on the scene.

A third individual, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Assisting with the investigation are the East Bend Police Department, Yadkin Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

