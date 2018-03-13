Full house for Empty Bowls fundraiser

This year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser for Yadkin Christian Ministries was one of the most successful to date, with 600 tickets sold, organizers said.

The event is an annual tradition and the group’s largest fundraiser of the year, raising anywhere from 25,000 to 30,000, said Bruce Updyke, chairman of the board of Yadkin Christian Ministries.

Yadkinville United Methodist Church, which hosted the event, was bustling with activity on Tuesday as guests poured in to choose their bowl and enjoy homemade soups and fresh salad and dessert.

The ticket price included a handmade pottery bowl and the meal, Updyke explained. The bowls came from a variety of potters from the local area and Seagrove, an area well known for its pottery.

Volunteers donate their time and talents to make the event a success, Updyke said.

“All of the work, it’s all given by people, the cakes, all the auction items, was all donated. The generosity of people is just overwhelming,” Updyke said.

Taste of Italy donated salads for the meal, and area churches including Courtney Baptist Church and East Bend United Methodist Church prepared the soups. Homemade cakes and auction items also were donated by area residents.

Janet Robbins, who has volunteered with Yadkin Christian Ministries for several years now, as did her mother before her, spoke about the importance the organization in the community.

“There is a great need. Our clients come and they shop and they get what they need and we get to talk to them, too,” she said.

Robbins said that another important event for the group will be coming up on Mother’s Day weekend with the annual postal drive to collect canned foods. Postal workers in Yadkinville, Boonville and Hamptonville will collect canned goods for residents to be delivered to Yadkin Christian Ministries.

For more information on upcoming events or services provided to Yadkin Christian Ministries, visit www.y-c-m.org or call 336-677-3080.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Guests peruse a selection of handmade pottery bowls at the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Yadkin Christian Ministries. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_1178-formatted.jpg Guests peruse a selection of handmade pottery bowls at the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Yadkin Christian Ministries. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Guests choose their bowl at a fundraising event for Yadkin Christian Ministries. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_1180-formatted.jpg Guests choose their bowl at a fundraising event for Yadkin Christian Ministries. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Pottery bowls at the Empty Bowls fundraiser for Yadkin Christian Ministries. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_1181-formatted.jpg Pottery bowls at the Empty Bowls fundraiser for Yadkin Christian Ministries. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple A packed house for the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Yadkin Christian Ministries. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_1182-formatted.jpg A packed house for the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Yadkin Christian Ministries. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Homemade desserts at the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_1186-formatted.jpg Homemade desserts at the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Volunteers from local churches prepare and serve homemade soup at the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Yadkin Christian Ministries. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_1192-formatted.jpg Volunteers from local churches prepare and serve homemade soup at the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Yadkin Christian Ministries. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple