Rotary Club donates to local organizations

The Yadkinville Rotary Club recently presented grants to a number of local organizations. The organization has a long history in the community of supporting a variety of groups that educate and support area residents.

The following organizations were presented with donations from the Rotary Club:

• Boonville Elementary Backpack Food Program, which provides weekend food backpacks to children whose only meals may be those they get at school.

• NetworX Yadkin, a program that measurably reduces poverty through relationship-building and mutual accountability, goal setting and celebration.

• Smart Start, a private/public partnership that helps children be prepared to learn when they start school.

• Solus Christus, a faith-based residential organization that assists women in addiction.

• Yadkin Arts Council with a mission to enrich the lives of every citizen of Yadkin County and beyond by providing opportunities for artists, no matter what their specific creative outlet is, even if it’s just consuming art.

• Yadkin Christian Ministries, which provides daily necessities to the less fortunate in the community.

• Yadkin County Schools Robotics League, which engages students with real-world engineering by challenging them to build LEGO-based robots to complete tasks.

• YMCA Diabetes Prevention Class, a 12-month group-based program that helps those at risk of developing type 2 diabetes adopt and maintain healthy lifestyles.

• YMCA Livestrong Program, a free 12-week physical activity and well-being program designed to help adult cancer survivors achieve their holistic health goals.

Submitted photo