Farm Bureau to host info session on farm labor issues

Yadkin County Farm Bureau will host a regional farm labor meeting and information session on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Yadkin County Agriculture Center, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville.

A delegation of its members traveled to Washington, D.C., in February and had conversations with several law makers and their staff on the topic of farm labor. At the meeting that information will be shared with farmers and other Farm Bureau members. In addition to sharing the experience in Washington, D.C., Linda Andrews, national legislative director for NC Farm Bureau, will be on hand to discuss current topics and what has happened since the group was in D.C.

This meeting is not limited to Farm Bureau members, any interested farmer may attend. Guests are asked to RSVP online at https://goo.gl/forms/PborKsEWXePSuZ8S2. For more information, call 336-679-8858 and ask for Cindy Hobson or email yadkincountyfarmbureau@gmail.com.