Library news

Preschool Storytime will be held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the library. Preschool Storytime is for preschoolers, ages 2 to 5, and is free and open to the public. Storytime is planned around a weekly theme, with stories and crafts. Make plans to bring a child or grandchild for an hour of fun. If schools are delayed or canceled due to inclement weather, there will be no storytime.

We are starting some exciting new programs at the library. This month, we are beginning a writer’s group. It is open to writers of all skill levels from high school and older. The group will meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 4 p.m. Join us for a fun time of writing, discussions, and support with like-minded people.

As a reminder, information regarding weather-related library closings can be found on WXII 12 News or on their website at www.wxii12.com.

Free tax preparation is available at the Yadkin County Public Library. This service started on Jan. 24. The VITA Program is a free, IRS-sponsored program to help low- and middle-income workers have their federal and state income taxes prepared and filed electronically at no cost. Gross household income must be less than $54,000. For tax assistance at the Yadkin County Public Library, volunteers will be available on Wednesdays until April 4. Tax assistance is by appointment only. Call the library at 336-679-8792 to make an appointment.

If you are interested in tracing your family roots or need help in learning to use Ancestry.com, the library offers a free workshop with volunteer J.E. Brown. Classes are now being offered on Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Yadkin County Public Library. All NWRL libraries offer free access to the Ancestry.com Library Edition. No advanced registration is required, and all workshops are free and open to the public.

NC Works staff, formerly known as the Employment Security Commission, will be at the library on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, contact them at 336-312-9960. NC Works staff is also available in the Mount Airy throughout the week. You may call their office at 336-786-4169. Hours for these locations vary; call for their hours of operation.

Are you new to the area or new to the library? Your library card gives you access to a multitude of free resources such as books, magazines, movies, genealogy resources, music CDs, and eBooks. With a growing consortium through NC Cardinal, it also gives you access to more than 5.1 million circulating items and more than 27 library systems. Stop by the library and register for a card and learn even more ways to use your library card.

For a complete list of events going on at the Yadkin County Public Library or any of the NWRL libraries, visit the webpage at www.nwrl.org. Also, the library has a new Facebook page. Like the page to stay up to date on events, news, and photos.

The Yadkin County Public Library is a member of the Northwestern Regional Library system, comprised of libraries in Alleghany, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties. The library’s normal operating hours are as follows: Mondays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.