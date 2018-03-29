12-year old finds historical artifacts in Yadkinville

A young man in Yadkinville has made a big find with a basic metal detector. Amanda Norman said her son, Hunter Cass, 12, loves history and searching the property at their home on Old Stage Road for historical artifacts.

“Something that he’s passionate about is metal detecting,” said Norman. “He absolutely is obsessed with anything historical. He wants to grow up and be an archaeologist.”

In December, Norman said her son found a bullet they believe dates back to the Civil War era. More recently Cass also found two iron buttons they believe came from the uniforms of British soldiers.

“He was flabbergasted,” Norman said of her son’s reaction to finding the buttons. “When he finds something, he tries even harder then.”

After finding the bullet, Cass had not made a find with his metal detector in about a month, Norman said. He told his mother he didn’t think he would find anything else, but she encouraged him to keep on trying.

After finding the buttons, Norman said they spent three days searching online through historical resources and in history forums to find out more about them. From information found online, they believe that one button is from the Devonshire regiment and the other from the Royal Black Heath Golf Club and belonged to British loyalists who were marched through the area as prisoners.

Local historian Andrew Mackie visited with the family recently to take a look at the finds, as well as old headstones found on the property.

Norman said with Mackie’s help they hope to find out more information about the artifacts found by Cass. In the meantime, Cass is watching his favorite channel — the HISTORY channel — of course and searching for more artifacts with his trusty metal detector.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter @RippleReporterK.

Local historian Andrew Mackie examines artifacts found on a property on Old Stage Road by 12-year-old Hunter Cass. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_received_1127773497364903-formatted.jpeg Local historian Andrew Mackie examines artifacts found on a property on Old Stage Road by 12-year-old Hunter Cass. Submitted photos Hunter Cass finds several historical artifacts using a metal detector on the property at his Old Stage Road home in Yadkinville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_received_1127773507364902-formatted.jpeg Hunter Cass finds several historical artifacts using a metal detector on the property at his Old Stage Road home in Yadkinville. Submitted photos Historical artifacts found on a property on Old Stage Road in Yadkinville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_received_1127776620697924-formatted.jpeg Historical artifacts found on a property on Old Stage Road in Yadkinville. Submitted photos