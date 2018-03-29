Yadkin Veterans Affairs administrator recognizes Vietnam Veterans Day

March 29 is designated as Vietnam Veterans Day.

“If you know or meet a Vietnam veteran today let them know that you appreciate their service to your country,” said Chuck Knight of the Yadkin County Veterans Affairs Office. “Thank them for their service. These men and women did not come home to a hero’s welcome. They did the job they were ask to do but when they came home they were spit on, cursed and were accused of being ‘baby killers.’ They were sent to fight a war in a country where the people did not want them. They were sprayed with chemicals that are still killing many of them today.

“These veterans, the Vietnam veteran women and men, have made a solemn vow that all their missing comrades would be accounted for and if possible be returned home and that no veteran would ever be treated this way again. The Vietnam veterans have been in the forefront in making the service men and women coming home today to be treated as the heroes that they are. You may not agree with the war that is being fought today, but always be proud of the men and women who have been sent to fight it,” Knight said.

