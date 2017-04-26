North Carolina dairy referendum slated

Dairy farmers in Yadkin County will be voting in a Dairy Promotion Referendum on May 18. The referendum is on the question of continuing the 10-cent assessment to dairy promotion programs in North Carolina already allowed under the National Checkoff for milk advertising and promotion.

With a favorable vote in the referendum, the 10-cent per cwt. will continue to fund dairy promotion activities in North Carolina. Without a favorable vote, all funds generated by the checkoff will go to the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board, leaving no local promotion money in North Carolina.

Dairy farmers in Yadkin County should check with the County Extension Office at 336-849-7908, if they have questions, or call Elizabeth Moretz with the American Dairy Association of North Carolina at 828-406-9482.

Voting in Yadkin County will take place on May 18 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the County Extension Office at 2051 Agricultural Way in Yadkinville.

Colleen Church is an agent with the NC Cooperative Extension office in Yadkin County.