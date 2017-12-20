Posted on by

Surry CC offering viticulture workshop in January


Staff Report

Surry Community College is offering a viticulture pruning workshop on Jan. 20 where participants will gain hands-on experience using vines from the college’s onsite vineyard.


Submitted photo

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering a viticulture pruning workshop on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The class will provide participants with the essential principles and practices of grapevine pruning. Students will take part in both classroom and field sessions to introduce important concepts and key techniques related to quality assurance, crop yield and disease mitigation. The cost to attend is $30.

The workshop will be held at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Advanced registration and payment are required. Tuition assistance may be available for qualified applicants through Surry Skill-UP; call to apply. For questions and registration, call 336-386-3618.

