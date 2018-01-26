Kevin Matthews elected to state Soybean Board

RALEIGH — Kevin Matthews of East Bend was elected to a three-year term on the board of directors of the North Carolina Soybean Producers Association at the 51st annual meeting in Durham on Jan. 12.

Matthews will represent Alleghany, Ashe, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, McDowell, Macon, Madison, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Surry, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin and Yancey counties.

As a director on the state soybean board, Matthews is responsible for overseeing the soybean checkoff-funded research, marketing and communications work of the association, as well as conducting advocacy work on behalf of the state’s soybean industry.

N.C. soybean producers elected the following officers for 2018: president, John Fleming of Scotland Neck; vice president, Jeff Tyson of Nashville; secretary, David Heath of Dover; and treasurer, Jeff Peed of Aurora.

For more information, call Jeff Jennings, chief executive officer of the North Carolina Soybean Producers Association, at 919-839-5700.

The North Carolina Soybean Producers Association is a statewide trade association representing all North Carolina soybean producers, responsible for research, education and promotion programs to benefit the state’s soybean farmers. The association is the qualified state board responsible for administering national soybean checkoff programs in North Carolina. The association is the state affiliate of the American Soybean Association (ASA.)