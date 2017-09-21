Curves International celebrating 25 years

Twenty-five years ago, Curves International opened its doors to women looking for a place to workout among their own, and now it is one of the largest chains of fitness clubs for women in the world.

Yadkinville’s own Curves location, owned by Linda Neal, opened in May of 2005. She said, “I joined Curves myself and fell in love with it. I loved the in and out in 30 minutes, I loved the music, and it was fun.

“Not only was it fun, but very worthwhile. We have literally saved lives. It’s very rewarding to help women get stronger, and when you are stronger, you are going to do better in all aspects of life,” she said. “We are like a boutique, offering personalized plans.”

Curves International now boasts 4,000 locations in more than 70 countries. In 1992, the company introduced the 30-minute strength training circuit, which company officials said helped millions of women build healthier lives.

“Curves has a close-knit community of women across the world,” said Neal. “We are so excited to celebrate this 25th birthday with them and our members, friends and family in our own club.”

The local Curves of Yadkinville will be celebrating on Sept. 28 with special workouts and an in-club party, which will take place at all Curves globally. Non-members can join to celebrate the day for 25 cents.

Also, the first 25 members to join between Aug. 28 and Sept. 27 can join free with the purchase of an annual membership. There are giveaways of free goodies for those following the Curves local Facebook page, Curves of Yadkinville.

Curves is a club designed specifically for women, providing 30-minute total body workout, along with a supportive and nonjudgmental environment for fitness, weight loss and healthy living. For more information, visit www.curves.com.

Curves of Yadkinville is open Monday, Wedesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Curves is closed on weekends to all its employees and members to spend time with their families.

Members of Curves of Yadkinville make working out one of their routine activities. Photo courtesy of Linda Neal