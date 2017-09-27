Posted on by

Cookout to honor Home Acres’ customers


Home Acres Fine Furniture recently opened expanded sale floor space with two new showrooms at its Hamptonville location. The store has its third annual Customer Appreciation Cookout set for Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, until the last hot dog is gone. Those attending will be treated with hot dogs fresh off the grill, chips, drinks and a cup of Wholesome Country Creamery ice cream.


Fran Venable | Yadkin Ripple

Fran Venable | Yadkin Ripple

Fran Venable | Yadkin Ripple

Fran Venable | Yadkin Ripple

