Posted on by

The Resource open in Yadkinville


Todd Freeman, branch manager of The Resource in Yadkinville, welcomes those attending last week’s ribbon cutting.


Kathy Hartung, CEO of The Resource in Yadkinville, visits with those at the ribbon cutting.


A ribbon cutting is held Sept. 19 opening the newest location of The Resource in Yadkinville.


Todd Freeman, branch manager of The Resource in Yadkinville, welcomes those attending last week’s ribbon cutting.

Kathy Hartung, CEO of The Resource in Yadkinville, visits with those at the ribbon cutting.

A ribbon cutting is held Sept. 19 opening the newest location of The Resource in Yadkinville.

Todd Freeman, branch manager of The Resource in Yadkinville, welcomes those attending last week’s ribbon cutting.
http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_resource-2.jpgTodd Freeman, branch manager of The Resource in Yadkinville, welcomes those attending last week’s ribbon cutting.

Kathy Hartung, CEO of The Resource in Yadkinville, visits with those at the ribbon cutting.
http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_resource-1.jpgKathy Hartung, CEO of The Resource in Yadkinville, visits with those at the ribbon cutting.

A ribbon cutting is held Sept. 19 opening the newest location of The Resource in Yadkinville.
http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_resource-3.jpgA ribbon cutting is held Sept. 19 opening the newest location of The Resource in Yadkinville.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:10 am |    

Yadkin County United Fund campaign under way

Yadkin County United Fund campaign under way
10:10 am |    

Yadkin Arts Council celebrates 41st annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival

Yadkin Arts Council celebrates 41st annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival
9:53 am |    

‘Driving Miss Daisy’ to take Willingham stage

‘Driving Miss Daisy’ to take Willingham stage
comments powered by Disqus