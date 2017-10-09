Pioneer bringing presence to Yadkin

Pioneer Technology Group broke ground on a new facility to be constructed in Yadkinville Oct. 5.

The Yadkin County Economic Development Partnership has been working with representatives from Pioneer since being introduced by Allen Styers several months ago. After not being able to locate a suitable existing facility, it was decided that a brand new facility would best serve the needs of Pioneer.

Yadkinville developer and contractor Gray Garrison is developing the site, and will construct a new 12,000-square-foot facility on Unifi Industrial Road. The facility will be the first North Carolina presence for Pioneer, and hopes to be operational during the first quarter of next year.

Steve Rumsey, chairman and CEO of Pioneer Technology Group, said, “Our partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports has been an important one that has grown exponentially over the past few years, in turn, allowing our business to grow even more. Our move to North Carolina is a necessary one as we expand and Yadkinville was an easy choice when it came to the geographical specifics. We can’t wait to see what the coming months will bring as we build and open our office in the heart of racing country.”

Pioneer Technology Group (Pioneer) is a leading developer of software solutions and services to governments and the private sector. The company is headquartered in Sanford, Florida, and recently opened a location in Wooster, Ohio. Offerings include Benchmark, a court case management system; the Landmark official records system; the YourDox title document system; and tax processing systems for counties and municipalities. Pioneer also provides content management systems and a scanning services bureau for transitioning paper to digital images through its subsidiary, Pioneer Records Management. For more information about the company, visit Pioneer’s website at www.ptghome.com.

Pioneer Technology Group breaks ground on a new facility to be constructed in Yadkinville Oct. 5. Participating in the event are, from left, Gray Garrison, general contractor; Robbie Brown, operations manager, Pioneer Records Management, Yadkinville facility; Commissioner Kevin Austin, chairman of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners; Perry Williams, Yadkinville town manager; Eddie Norman, mayor of Yadkinville; Bobby Todd, president of the Yadkin County Economic Development Partnership; Chris Granville, general manager and vice president, Pioneer Records Management; and Allen Styers, director of Business Development, Richard Petty Motorsports.