Unifi celebrates National Manufacturing Day

GREENSBORO — In observance of Manufacturing Day 2017 (MFG Day), Unifi, Inc., (NYSE:UFI) joined companies across the nation to showcase automation, advanced technology, investment and expanded job opportunities in manufacturing. Unifi hosted members of the Yadkinville community and the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce at its G. Allen Mebane Industrial Complex in Yadkinville on Sept. 26. Participants gathered for lunch, enjoyed a short presentation and toured the facility.

“Our goal during Manufacturing Day was to highlight all of Unifi’s growth, technology and innovation,” said Tom Caudle, president of Unifi. “We want our community to know that manufacturing is alive and well at Unifi and we have many outstanding career opportunities available. While we support our community schools and organize tours for hundreds of students of all ages throughout the year, MFG Day gives us an additional opportunity to connect with community leaders on the tremendous revitalization of the textile industry, and Unifi’s cutting-edge technology in particular.”

Throughout the day, participants learned about Unifi’s success with its REPREVE brand of recycled fibers and other premier fiber technologies. Unifi’s premier fibers grew to 40 percent of consolidated sales for fiscal year 2017, and REPREVE is a key driver in that business.

Caudle added, “The long list of leading brands using REPREVE is a point of pride for employees. We believe we have more to offer the next generations coming into our industry; it’s more than a job or even a career, it’s about being part of something bigger than ourselves.”

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) is a diversified, global manufacturing company and one of the world’s leading innovators in synthetic and recycled products, including textile fibers, polyester chip and recycled plastic bottle flake. Unifi provides technology-driven solutions for customers worldwide, utilizing a premier supply chain and state-of-the-art equipment. The Company’s fibers offer unique performance, comfort and aesthetic advantages, and are readily found in the products of major brands in the apparel, hosiery, automotive, home furnishings, industrial and other end-use markets. For more information about Unifi, visit www.Unifi.com.

About REPREVE

REPREVE is Unifi, Inc.’s (NYSE: UFI) flagship brand of high-quality textile fibers, polyester chip and plastic bottle flake, all made from recycled materials. To date, Unifi has transformed more than 5 billion plastic bottles into REPREVE fibers, which can be found in products among the apparel, home furnishings and automotive markets. REPREVE fibers offer customers an earth-friendly solution for synthetic applications and can be combined with Unifi’s technologies for enhanced performance, comfort and aesthetic characteristics. REPREVE chip and REPREVE flake have many end uses, including food-grade packaging, injection molding and plastic sheeting. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.REPREVE.com, and find REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

REPREVE is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.

