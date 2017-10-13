Carolina Farm Credit announces results of director elections

STATESVILLE — Carolina Farm Credit completed the 2017 director election by mail on Oct. 6. The members elected to serve are J. Eric McPherson (two-year term), L. Eddie Smith (three-year term), Mark A. Bray (four-year term), David M. Coltrane (five-year term), Vickie N. Smitherman (five-year term), and D. Kaleb Rathbone (five-year term).

J. Eric McPherson, of Snow Camp, is a full-time farmer whose operation consists of poultry, and a cow/calf operation. In addition to farming, McPherson is president of Mac Tire, Inc. He serves on the boards of the Alamance County Farm Bureau, Alamance County Voluntary Agricultural District, Alamance County Soil and Water as a supervisor, and the Snow Camp Volunteer Fire Department.

L. Eddie Smith, of Lincolnton, is a full-time farmer whose operation consists of feeder and stocker calves. Smith is a member of the North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association, American Beef Cattle Association, Catawba Valley Cattlemen’s Association, Nebraska Cattle Association, and Texas Cattle Feeder Association. Smith is also a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

Mark A. Bray, of Lawsonville, is a full-time farmer whose operation consists of stocker/feeder calves and poultry. Bray also owns and operates a receiving station for livestock markets and a dairy. He is a member of the North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, Stokes County Cattlemen’s Association, and Patrick County Cattlemen’s Association. Bray is also a member of Peters Creek Baptist Church.

David M. Coltrane, of Pleasant Garden, is a full-time farmer whose operation consists of a dairy and replacement heifers. Coltrane serves on the Southern States Cooperative board and is a member of the North Carolina Holstein Association, North Carolina Dairy Producers, Triad Holstein Association, Maryland-Virginia Milk Producers Association, and Centre Friends Meeting.

Vickie N. Smitherman, of East Bend, is a full-time dairy farmer. Smitherman serves on the USDA Yadkin County Farm Service Agency Board as first alternate, and is a member of the Mocksville Women’s Club and Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church.

Kaleb D. Rathbone, of Waynesville, is a beef, hay, and corn farmer who also works as superintendent of the Mountain Research Station and West Region coordinator for NC Research Stations for the NC Department of Agriculture. Rathbone serves on the board for the Haywood County Cattlemen’s Association. He serves on the Haywood County Economic Development Council and North Carolina Beef Cattle Improvement Committee. He is also a member of the North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association, North Carolina Farm Bureau, Goodness Grows in North Carolina, The GideonsGideon’s International, Research Centers Administrators Society, and Antioch Baptist Church where he serves as deacon.

The following stockholders were elected to serve on the 2018 Nominating Committee: Region 1 – Donald R. Smart, Haywood County; Julie N. “Amanda” Sizemore, Buncombe County (alternate); Region 2 – Dan A. Hunsucker, Catawba County; Kevin E. Lutz, Lincoln County (alternate); Region 3 – Dennis T. Leamon, Iredell County; William R. “Bill” Walker Jr., Iredell County (alternate); Region 4 – Andrew W. Burleson, Stanly County; Robert H. Knox, III, Rowan County (alternate); Region 5 – Mary Beth Jackson, Moore County; John E. Ashe Jr., Rockingham County (alternate); Region 6 – Sam I. Kiser Jr., Alamance County; and Tina R. Gross, Lee County (alternate).

In October, the board will hold an organizational meeting to appoint committee members and elect the chairman and vice chairman.

Carolina Farm Credit is a stockholder-owned cooperative providing financing to full and part-time farmers and agricultural-related businesses and also provides financing for the construction and purchase of homes in 54 counties through 32 branch offices. Other financial services available are credit life insurance, appraisal services, leasing programs and financial planning.

For 100 years Farm Credit has been supporting rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.

Carolina Farm Credit serves over 10,000 members with loans outstanding totaling more than $1.4 billion. The association’s territory covers the western half of North Carolina, with branch offices located in Albemarle, Asheboro, Asheville, Boone, Browns Summit, Burnsville, Carthage, Concord, Conover, Ellerbe, Graham, Hendersonville, Jefferson, Lenoir, Lexington, Lincolnton, Monroe, Murphy, Pilot Mountain, Roxboro, Rural Hall, Salisbury, Shelby, Siler City, Sparta, Spindale, Statesville, Taylorsville, Waynesville, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, and Yanceyville.

Directors for Carolina Farm Credit are L. Kim Starnes, Chairman, Salisbury; W. Rex Bell, Vice-Chairman, Statesville; John M. Barnard, Statesville; E. Bernard Beck, Seagrove; Mark A. Bray, Lawsonville; David M. Coltrane, Pleasant Garden; Susie J. Gambill, Sparta; Joseph A. Lail, Shelby; Clark M. Newlin, Haw River; Thomas E. Porter, Jr., Concord; Eric McPherson, Snow Camp; D. Kaleb Rathbone, Waynesville; Lewis E. Smith, Lincolnton; Vickie N. Smitherman, East Bend; Dr. Alton Thompson, Summerfield.