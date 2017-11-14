Prism hosts local food drive for Foothills Pantry

For the week of Nov. 13 to 17, Prism is hosting a food drive at their corporate offices in downtown Elkin. Prism will be accepting donations from the public each day this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its 119 W. Main St. location in Elkin. The donation box will be in the lobby of the building and a Prism representative will be available if there are any questions or concerns.

Prism would like to encourage the community to join its staff in the effort to provide food for local families during this holiday season. The Foothills Food Pantry is in need of the following items: macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes, ramen noodles, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meat, pasta, rice, and condiments. Donate non-perishables only.

Hunger is a prevalent issue nationwide, leading Prism’s Henderson, Nevada, office to also sponsor a drive for their local food pantry, as many people in their community and across the country struggle with hunger. All items collected at the Elkin office will be delivered to the Foothills Food Pantry of Dobson.

Prism chose the cause after learning that 14.2 percent of Surry County residents are food insecure. The MPCT Corporate Connections board at Prism decided to take action and organize the donation drive.

Kayla Simpson, member of the board and co-organizer of the drive, said, “With the holiday season approaching, we wanted to find a way to ensure local families in need don’t go without. The Foothills Food Pantry holds a special place in the heart of Prism as a good population of our employees live in Dobson and know that they are doing their best to provide meals for those in need in Surry County. It’s important to us that we lend a helping hand as these people could be our neighbors, friends, or even family members. No one should ever be without a meal.”

Founded in 2006, Prism Medical Products is a third-party supply distributor of durable medical supplies that focuses on wound care, ostomy, and urological products. They receive referrals from a variety of health care providers and supply their patients with needed supplies within 24 hours. Prism then works with the patient’s health insurance plan provider to obtain payment for their supplies, usually resulting in little-to-no out of pocket cost for the patient.