Farm Bureau agents honored at annual meeting


Staff Report

North Carolina Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten congratulates Yadkin County Farm Bureau President Justin Somers and the winning agents, Charles Soots, Mitchell Hodges, Doug McCraw, Randy Williams, Shane Whitaker, Johnny Groce, Jake Ellison, Chris Brown.


Submitted photo

The annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 3-5, 2017, at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Yadkin County Farm Bureau President Justin Somers was recognized among his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon.

Farm Bureau President Larry Wooten presented each winning county president with a limited edition Case knife. Each county’s agency force worked hard to qualify their county president for this recognition. Special plaques also were presented to the agents and agencies whose production was superior during the contest period.

