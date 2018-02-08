Renovations, new technology coming to Yadkinville McDonald’s

The McDonald’s in Yadkinville will soon be renovated and owners Christine and Craig Poppe said customers can look forward to some exciting changes.

“We are excited to introduce some major renovations and new service technology to our guests in the Yadkinville community. Beyond a refreshed decor, guests will enjoy more choice in what they order, how they order, how they pay and the overall experience,” said McDonald’s Operations Business Consultant Zak Hayes.

The building has been in Yadkinville since 1980 and the Poppes have owned the property for the last 18 years. An updated look will be coming soon to the building with lots of clean lines and soft colors, Poppe said. The most exciting part of the remodel, which will begin this month, is the new technology that will be coming to the store.

In addition to the traditional way to order in the drive-thru and at the store counter, the Yadkinville McDonald’s also will feature digital order screens from which customers can choose and customize their meal.

“The technology that is coming is unlike any other quick service restaurant,” Poppe said. “It will be the only one in Yadkin and Davie counties.”

Feedback from customers is what has lead the McDonald’s organization to move toward these changes, Poppe explained. She said the company is working to become better and put the ordering process into the hands of customers.

Large screens similar in function to an iPad will be in the lobby of McDonald’s where customers can scroll through the menu and make their selections. They will then take a table locator and a McDonald’s employee will deliver their meal to the table.

Ordering through McDonald’s mobile app also will be available in Yadkinville. Poppe explained that customers can choose their meal on the McDonald’s app and as they drive within a certain distance of the store their meal will begin to be prepared either for pick up in the store, drive-thru or curbside.

The app also will remember a customer’s order and send coupons for favorite items, Poppe said.

New headsets with better technology to hear the customer’s order and digital menu boards which will be easier to read will improve the drive-thru experience for customers.

Despite the move to new some technology, the experience will still involve face-to-face contact with McDonald’s employees, said store manager Sue Matthews.

“It’s actually going to be more face to face with the customer, taking food out to the table, taking it out to cars and helping to place orders,” Matthews said.

Multiple order points from the mobile app, in-store screens, counter and drive-thru will give customers a variety of ways to order and receive their meal.

“For those who haven’t been to a McDonalds in a while, it’s really changed the way that we do business and it’s all about hospitality. It’s all about how can we make the experience less stressful, still being fast, but making it more memorable and a nicer experience for the guest,” Poppe said.

The renovations are slated to begin on Feb. 19 and are expected to be completed by April.

Poppe said the restaurant will be open throughout most of the construction process. She said there may some times they will have to be closed, but they will do their best to alert customers in advance. Signs in front of the restaurant also will note if the property will be drive-thru only or inside service only during the construction phase.

“We’re trying to stay open as much as possible because our employees need to work and a lot of our customers count on us, we’re part of their daily routine and we want to be here for them,” Poppe said.

Owner Christine Poppe and Manager Sue Matthews review proposed renovations for the Yadkinville McDonald's. New digital technology and store renovations are coming to the Yadkinville McDonald's this spring.