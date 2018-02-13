Sanders Ridge invites couples to experience a mock wedding

The holiday season is a popular time for “popping the question” so many newly engaged couples are now in the process of planning for their big day. Sanders Ridge Vineyard and Winery, located at 3200 Round Hill Road in Boonville, has planned a mock-wedding to allow couples a chance to preview their venue as a possible location for their wedding.

Sanders Ridge Fake Wedding is scheduled for Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets to the event are $20 per couple and reservations are required.

At the event, couples will be able to experience what a wedding would be like at the venue, complete with a mock ceremony, reception, cake cutting, dancing and more. A number of local wedding vendors also will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about their services.

Vendors at the event will include Southern Bride boutique offering bridal gowns, bridesmaids dresses, tuxedos and more, Branch Bakery and Sweet Shop, Cookie Rentals, DJ services, Boonville Flower and Decor, Anna Howe Invitations, Little Wagon Photography, Corda Entertainment, Sallie’s Greatest wine cocktail mixes, Anna Bush vocalist, BB’s Boutique in Boonville with monogrammed gifts, and Tori Doub with KMA Salon in Elkin providing up-dos for the bridal party.

Many of the vendors will be offering door prizes and giveaways during the reception. Sanders Ridge will be offering up to $2,000 off wedding packages and free engagement photos for brides who book and a drawing for six bottles of wine and hand-painted champagne toasting glasses.

For more information, visit www.sandersridge.com or call 336-677-1700 for reservations.

