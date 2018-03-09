Local insurance agent honored at company event

Jeremy Willard, a Forsyth County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named as the #1 Honor Agent for 2017, by Steven D. Carroll, CPCU, executive vice president and general manager.

Willard was selected for this honor based on his outstanding sales and service record for multi-lines of insurance during 2017. North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Company has more than 800 agents across the state.

This announcement was made at the annual sales conference of the Farm Bureau Insurance Companies held at the Sheraton Hotel Four Seasons/Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro on Feb. 25-26.

Jeremy Willard, left, is presented with an award at the annual Sales Conference of the Farm Bureau Insurance Companies. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Jeremy-and-Doug-formatted.jpg Jeremy Willard, left, is presented with an award at the annual Sales Conference of the Farm Bureau Insurance Companies. Submitted photo