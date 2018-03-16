Farm Bureau Insurance Company honors local agents

Johnny W. Groce, Yadkin County agent for North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, was named among the Top 75 Agents for 2017, by Steven D. Carroll, CPCU, executive vice president and general manager. Groce was selected for this honor based on his outstanding sales and service record for multi-lines of insurance during 2017. North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Company has more than 800 agents across the state; Groce finished 31st in the state.

Charles Soots, manager of Yadkin, was named Third Place Honor Agency Manager in his category for 2017, by Steven D. Carroll, CPCU, executive vice president and general manager of North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company. Soots was selected for this honor based on the agency’s outstanding sales and service record for multi-lines of insurance during 2017.