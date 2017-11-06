Posted on by

Alleged jewelry thief charged


Staff Report

On Oct. 6, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Winding Creek Lane in East Bend in reference to a larceny. The owner said some pieces of her jewelry were missing. After an investigation, the jewelry was tracked to a coin store in Winston-Salem.

Katherine Marie Johnson, 46, of Mocksville, was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with one count felony larceny and one felony possession of stolen property. She was given an unsecured $7,500 bond with a court date of Nov. 21.

