Boonville woman faces drug, weapon charges

A Boonville woman faces multiple charges after officers discovered drugs and a weapon in her vehicle.

On Nov. 4, Yadkin County Sheriff’s deputies were on routine patrol in the Jonesville area on Highway 67 West when they approached a broken down vehicle sitting alongside the roadway with occupants inside. Upon checking on the vehicle with the assistance of Jonesville Police Department, officers allege that the driver was in possession of controlled substances, a concealed weapon and open containers of alcohol.

The driver, Ashley Hernandez Torres, 29, of Boonville, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of maintaining a vehicle, one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, one count of open container, one count carrying concealed weapon, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Torres was given a secured $10,000 bond with a court date of Nov. 8.

