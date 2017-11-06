Two charged in golf cart theft

Two individuals have been charged in a case involving a stolen golf cart.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Monroe Dean Hutchins, 70, of Yadkinville, on Nov. 2 and the next day arrested Brittany Renee Evans, 32, of East Bend, his alleged accomplice. Both were charged with one count of felony larceny and one count of felony possession of stolen property.

On Oct. 21, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen golf cart from a residence on Rockett R0ad in East Bend. Following an investigation, the golf cart was located on Liberty Church Road in Yadkinville.

Hutchins received an unsecured $5,000 bond with a court date and Evans received a secured $2,000 bond. Both have a first a court date of Nov. 8.

Evans http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Brittany-Renee-Evans_formatted.jpg Evans Hutchins http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Monroe-Dean-Hutchins_formatted.jpg Hutchins