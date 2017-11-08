Posted on by

Jonesville man faces child abuse charges


Staff Report

Holcomb


JONESVILLE — A Jonesville man has been charged with child abuse after allegedly injuring his girlfriend’s child.

On Nov. 7, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s office received a report of child abuse from Wilkes County Department of Social Services. The alleged incident occurred in Yadkin County on Water Lane in Jonesville. A baby was found to have a fractured femur after the mother and grandmother brought the child to be checked out by the child’s doctor in Wilkes County.

Following an investigation, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested the child’s mother’s boyfriend, Colby Dylan Holcomb, 18, of the home. Holcomb was charged with one felony count of intentional child abuse, serious bodily injury and one felony count of assault serious bodily injury. Holcomb was given a secured $12,500 bond with a first court appearance scheduled for Nov. 8.

