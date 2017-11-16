Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Two young people from Winston-Salem have been charged following a traffic stop by North Carolina Highway Patrol.

On Nov. 11, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Desean Latrell Thomas, 19, and Ashley Renee Williams, 19, both of Winston-Salem. Thomas was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and Williams was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

NC Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle occupied by Thomas and Williams at U.S. 421 South and Reavis Road. Following a search of the vehicle, the officer alleged that a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s office was called to assist with felony charges. The highway patrol charged the driver with the traffic violations.

Thomas was given a secured $5,000 bond and Williams was given a secured $1,000 bond. Both have court dates on Jan. 10, 2018.

Williams http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Ashley-Renee-Williams_formatted.jpg Williams Thomas http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Desean-Latrell-Thomas_formatted.jpg Thomas