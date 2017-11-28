Citizen complaints lead to drug arrest

Two men are facing felony charges after the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office followed up on a complaint regarding alleged drug activity. On Nov. 21, officers arrested Paul Marvin Gray, 45, of Yadkinville and Nathaniel Colton Williams, 39, of Winston Salem. Both were charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintain a vehicle and felony possession of marijuana. Williams was also charged with felony sell and deliver marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office had received complaints of possible drug activity in the area of Speer Bridge Rd and Old Hwy 421 East. On Nov. 21, suspicious activity was observed by Sheriff’s Deputies at this location and they were able to make a traffic stop and arrest the alleged offenders.

Both were given a secured $15,000 bond with a court date for Dec. 19.

Williams Gray