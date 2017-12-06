Jonesville man charged with breaking/entering

On Dec. 1, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Joe Hodge Jr., 60, of Jonesville, and charged him with one count of felony breaking and entering, one count of felony first-degree trespassing and one count of misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon.

Hodge allegedly broke into a residence he had previously been removed from earlier in the day pursuant to the execution of a valid order or writ for possession. He was allegedly carrying a concealed weapon on his person at the time of his arrest.

Hodge was given a secured $3,500 bond with a court date of Dec. 12.

