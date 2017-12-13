Two charged after fleeing vehicle stop

BOONVILLE — Two men have been charged after allegedly attempting to flee from a traffic stop.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in Boonville. A vehicle stop was initiated on a vehicle on Bryant Road due to a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop and sped away violating several traffic regulations, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The alleged offenders finally were forced to stop due to the vehicle starting to smoke on Siloam Road in East Bend.

The driver, Matthew Lane Branch, 18, of State Road, and passenger, Randy Colt Lane, 20, of Boonville, were both arrested and each charged with one count felony of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, one count of consuming alcohol being less than 19/20-years old, possessing an open container of alcohol beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Branch also was charged with resisting a public officer, felony maintaining a vehicle, simple possession of marijuana, felony flee and attempting to elude and displaying a fictitious registration number plate. Several citations also were issued to Branch for the traffic violations committed while fleeing.

Branch was given a secured $20,000 bond and Randy Lane was given a custody release bond. Both have a court date of Feb. 13, 2018.

