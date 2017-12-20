Man charged for jewelry theft

A Winston-Salem man has been charged for allegedly stealing from his brother-in-law.

On Dec. 2, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on North Ridge Drive in Yadkinville regarding a breaking and entering that had occurred. Among the items taken was some jewelry.

The victim was able to identify a piece of jewelry stolen, which was located at a store in Winston-Salem on Dec. 13.

On Dec. 14, the sheriff’s office arrested Uriel Mora Chimal, 23, of Winston-Salem, a brother-in-law of the victim. Chimal was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. He was given a secured $7,500 bond with a court date of Dec. 18.

Chimal http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Chimal-formatted.jpg Chimal