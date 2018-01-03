Lawn mower theft thwarted

An Elkin man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for allegedly attempting to steal a lawn mower.

On Dec. 31, 2017, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bethel Road, Jonesville, in reference to a breaking and entering in progress. The victim was able to detain the offender until the arrival of law enforcement.

The offender had entered a building and was trying to carry away a lawn mower, according to officers.

Lowell Masell Johnson, 53, of Elkin, was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny. He was given a secured bond with a court date of Jan. 3.

